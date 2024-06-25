Lionsgate Selects Amagi for FAST Playout and Delivery

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that Lionsgate has chosen Amagi to be its partner for FAST playout and deliveries globally.

Lionsgate made the decision after rigorous testing of multiple vendors. As a result of the deal, Lionsgate will use Amagi's cutting-edge cloud technology to scale Lionsgate's content delivery capabilities globally and enable the rapid launch of new channels, the companies reported.

"Our partnership with Amagi has enabled us to further lean into FAST, quickly scale up our channel lineup, and optimize monetization of content from across our library — all while delivering viewing experiences that look and feel like TV," said Chase Brisbin, executive vice president of international SVOD sales and head of global channels at Lionsgate. "We're now managing a large FAST portfolio, including recently launching two new channels – Nash Bridges and The Conners – with more to come in both the U.S. and internationally. Amagi's cloud solutions and support team are integral to our ability to efficiently manage this volume on a global scale."

Known for its extensive library of popular titles such as "John Wick," "The Hunger Games," "Mad Men," "Weeds," and "Nashville," Lionsgate is using Amagi's technology to create and manage a mix of multi-program and single IP channels.

More specifically, Lionsgate is using the Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud-based automation and playout platform, the Amagi PLANNER cloud-based platform for content planning and TV channel program scheduling, Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the SSAI & Analytics Platform, and the Amagi ADS PLUS real-time CTV advertising marketplace outside the U.S.

This suite of solutions enables Lionsgate to manage, deliver, and monetize linear and VOD content for two dozen channels across a broad footprint and efficiently handle scores of deliveries, making it one of the largest players in the FAST ecosystem, the companies said.

"Amagi's infrastructure and dedicated team of professionals are uniquely positioned to support Lionsgate's rapid expansion," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder & chief revenue officer at Amagi. "Together, we are executing a playbook for building an optimized and efficient media business in the 21st century. This collaboration sets a new benchmark in the industry for content studios, allowing them to creatively maximize their existing content library, expand their reach, add new viewers, attract advertisers, and increase revenues."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel, among others.