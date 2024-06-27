DAZN Group, Exports World Cup Foundation Strike Coverage Deal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—The Esports World Cup Foundation has entered into a global partnership agreement with DAZN Group, which will provide its platform for the free broadcast of the inaugural Esports World Cup (EWC), July4-August 25.

The EWC will feature top esports athletes and clubs from all over the world. DAZN will broadcast the competition to a global audience through its app-based technology. The inaugural event will be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and feature hundreds of hours of content. All content will be available live and on-demand, DAZN said.

DAZN will work with the EWC to produce and deliver content to fans that optimizes their experience and helps grow reach and audience. It will work with the EWC to produce and deliver content to fans, it said.

“DAZN’s technology, distribution, production and marketing capabilities sets us apart. We are the perfect long-term partners for the Esports World Cup Foundation, and we will be working closely together to further develop how we deliver this innovative event in ways that excite, engage and create new levels of interaction for fans and new audiences,” said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group.

Esports World Cup fans will be able to watch their favorite athletes and clubs compete across 22 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in prize money, it said.

“We’re excited to team up with DAZN and build traditional sports coverage for the Esports World Cup,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundaton. “As we work to establish esports as a vital driver of global culture, partnerships with market leaders like DAZN are essential long-term steps to stimulate sustained interest and engage global fan communities.”

More information is available on the EWC and DAZN Group websites.