CBS Sports Signs Sub-Licensing Deal with TelevisaUnivision for Liga MX Matches

NEW YORK / MIAMI—CBS Sports and TelevisaUnivision have announced a sublicense agreement that will allow CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will present matches in the United States from the 2025-26 Liga MX season starting this weekend on August 16 and running through May 2026.

As part of the deal, at least 40 regular season and additional playoff (Liguilla) matches from the 2025-26 schedule will air on CBS Sports Network or CBS Sports Golazo Network. All matches will feature English-language commentary from CBS Sports announcers including Nico Cantor, Adrian García-Márquez and Chris Wittyngham.

In addition, CBS obtain rights to use Liga MX match highlights and summaries across CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBS Sports Network and @GolazoAmerica social channels. CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app will provide additional Liga MX editorial coverage.

Initial matches include:

August 16, 11:00 PM ET, Toluca vs. UNAM on CBS Sports Network

August 24, 9:00 PM, Atlas vs. Club América on CBS Sports Golazo Network

August 30, 11:00 PM, Club América vs. Pachuca, on CBS Sports Network

September 12, 9:00 PM, Club América vs. Guadalajara, on CBS Sports Golazo Network

September 27, 11:00 PM, Club América vs. UNAM, on CBS Sports Network

October 5, 9:00 PM, UNAM vs. Guadalajara, on CBS Sports Network

October 18, 9:00 PM, Monterrey vs. UNAM, on CBS Sports Network

October 18, 11:00 PM, Cruz Azul vs. Club América, on CBS Sports Network

October 25, 11:00 PM, Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey, on CBS Sports Network

November 1, 9:00 PM, Monterrey vs. Tigres, on CBS Sports Golazo Network

November 1, 11:00 PM, Club América vs. León, on CBS Sports Golazo Network

November 8, 8:00 PM, Toluca vs. Club América, on CBS Sports Golazo Network

November 8, 10:00 PM, Cruz Azul vs. UNAM, on CBS Sports Golazo Network