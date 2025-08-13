Clear-Com to Showcase Latest Enhancements for FreeSpeak Wireless Family at IBC2025

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com will show the FreeSpeak Icon beltpack, the latest addition to the FreeSpeak wireless family, its adaptable Arcadia Central Station and new enhancements for the company’s virtual intercom portfolio during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The FreeSpeak Icon beltpack, released earlier this year, delivers robust wireless performance on the 1.9 GHz band for Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT). With nine programmable buttons, four-channel volume controls and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, it supports broadcast environments where communication clarity is critical, Clear-Com said.

The beltpack integrates easily with both the Arcadia and Eclipse HX systems, enabling large production teams to communicate with clarity and efficiency. Its intuitive interface and design make it well-suited for everything from OB vans to multistudio operations, it said.

The Arcadia Central Station serves as Clear-Com’s IP-based intercom powerhouse for hybrid wired and wireless deployments across complex broadcast operations. With the latest firmware release, Arcadia supports up to 32 V-Series IrisX panels, giving production teams greater capacity and control. The system also allows for dynamic reallocation of I.V. Port resources, meaning users can flex Arcadia configuration to satisfy their needs for specific channel requirements and broader interconnectivity, it said.

Clear-Com will also feature its virtual intercom suite, including Gen-IC, Agent-IC and Station-IC, which empower hybrid and remote teams to collaborate without sacrificing audio quality or reliability. Gen-IC will be shown with new integration options and expanded functionality. The company will also show its EHX v14 software release, which simplifies configurations and enhances IP-based communication.

Clear-Com will present Mina Sabet, head of production at TED Conferences, who will appear as a featured speaker during the IABM GEP panel, “Business Transformation—The Mediatech Buyer Perspective,” Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m., at the IABM Hub, Diamond Lounge.

See Clear-Com at IBC2025 Stand 10.D29.

More information is available on the company’s website.