MRMC Unveils Cinebot Nano

SURREY, U.K.—Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) has launched the Cinebot Nano, a motion control robot designed to make professional-grade camera movement more accessible to solo filmmakers, content creators and agile production teams.

The Cinebot Nano is portable, simple and intuitive to use. The travel-ready solution delivers dynamic, repeatable camera motion. Weighing less than standard luggage air-travel limits and packing neatly into just three cases—an arm case, track case and control case—this nine-axis robotic arm system is designed for creators who shoot on location, in tight studio spaces or anywhere in between, the company said.

Capable of supporting a 15.4-pound (7-kilogram) camera payload, with a 40-inch (1-meter) reach and integrating seamlessly with Tilta’s zoom and focus control, Cinebot Nano brings high-end performance to a compact footprint, MRMC said.

It is designed for rapid deployment and effortless setup—mountable on tripods, suctioned to vehicles or even suspended upside down. The system adapts easily to a range of creative environments and comes mounted on pedestal or on precision ball-bearing track where the robot can travel at 40 inches (1 m) per second.

Cinebot Nano relies on MRMC’s simplified Flair Lite software, which demystifies motion control. Flair Lite provides an intuitive interface that strips away complexity without compromising on creative precision. The newly designed interface allows content creators to create moves even faster with its entry-level, user-friendly design. There is no software subscription. Users own the software for life, it said.

For users who want to create moves on the fly, the system, like the company’s other Cinebot solutions, features Push Moco for basic keyframing, enabling quick setup and rapid execution in minutes, it said.

Cinebot Nano will be available Sept. 1. Basic packages start from $27,098.20.

More information is available on the company’s website.