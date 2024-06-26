Hyperlocal Streaming Service Zeam Expands Channel Roster

Zeam Media has announced the launch of a number of new channels including Always Funny TV, from the creators of America’s Funniest Home Video, Tegna's Locked on Sports and True Crime Network channels, and Hubbard Broadcasting’s roster of local stations across Minnesota, New Mexico, and upstate New York.

These mark only the latest new additions to the platform, following the launch of Fast Lane TV from professional race car driver Ryan Phinny earlier this month.

In announcing the expanded roster, Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media, said, “We are continuing to enhance our roster with content that spans genres and interests, but also leans into local themes. Always Funny TV features the hilarious moments captured in home videos from around the country, while the TEGNA channels hone in on local sports and true crime investigations. We are also looking forward to having the fine broadcasts journalists from within Hubbard Broadcasting’s portfolio share their hyperlocal storytelling on a national level.”

A complete rundown of the new content coming to the platform includes:

Always Funny TV: Always Funny TV is a 24/7 channel from the creators of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Laughs are delivered 24/7 through hilarious comedy home videos that are funny for all ages.

Tegna Locked on Sports: Sports fans can find out more about what’s happening with their favorite teams in local markets such as Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. Zeam will also carry a national Locked on Sports channel which will highlight sports news and analysis on a national level.

Tegna True Crime Network: Tegna True Crime Network offers a unique entertainment experience for true crime fans, integrating the 24/7 multicast network with a free, on-demand streaming service and high-quality true crime podcasts from TEGNA’s VAULT Studios.

Hubbard Broadcasting: Hubbard Broadcasting brings the excellent hyperlocal reporting of broadcast journalists from KAAL-TV (Rochester, MN), WHEC-TV (Rochester, NY), WDIO-TV (Duluth, MN), KOB-TV (Albuquerque, NM), KSTP-TV (Minneapolis, MN), and WNYT-TV (Albany, NY) to viewers national via Zeam’s platform.

Since launching Super Bowl Sunday with a major campaign starring John Stamos, Zeam has been working to expand its operations.

The service, which uses the “Always Local, Always Live” moniker" has already attracted close to 300 local broadcasters, including Gray TV, CBS, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, and others.

The rollout of Zeam was also accompanied by the launch of Zeam 360, a ground-breaking mobile production studio, offering 24/7 streaming capabilities. As part of the launch, Zeam 360 embarked on a barnstorming tour, stopping at nearly 30 local broadcast stations on route to the Super Bowl to help local broadcast stations learn about the possibilities of OTT while also creating compelling hyperlocal content for viewers.

In addition, Zeam is building a new studio in Times Square to host local, independent creators and provide a platform for them to reach a broad base of viewers. The studio will also serve as a billboard to promote the power of local to thousands who pass through Times Square daily.