Sling TV Launches Single-Day Pass Access

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV said it is launching short-term subscription options for users that include a new $4.99 Day Pass, a $9.99 Weekend Pass and a $14.99 Week Pass.

The Day Pass, Weekend Pass and Week Pass include live and on-demand access to popular networks on Sling Orange such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, A&E, TBS, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, History Channel, CNN and more.

The passes are targeted to sports fans but do not include broadcast stations that carry many popular sporting events.

The launches highlight the flexibility that streaming vMVPDs like Sling and YouTube TV have in easily turning subscriptions on or off, compared to some traditional pay TV operators that require equipment to be installed.

“This launch is about putting control back in the hands of the fans, whether it’s tuning in for college football, professional sports, award shows or a spontaneous movie night, all without having to sign a long-term, binding contract,” said Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president, product and operations, Sling TV. “With college football just around the corner, our new Day Pass offering is all consumers need to win on game day, for just $4.99.”

Sling described the passes as follows:

Day Pass ($4.99): Instant 24-hour access. Perfect for a big game, an awards show or an impromptu movie night.

Weekend Pass ($9.99): Access from Friday to Sunday. Ideal for a weekend of games, a movie marathon or catching up on a show.

Week Pass ($14.99): Seven-day access. Great for a week-long tournament, watching a new series or keeping the family entertained on break.

Along with the launch of Day Pass, subscribers can also add Sling Extras, add-on channel packages. These add-ons offer a way to customize channel lineups by category. Current Sling Extra packages include Sports Extra, News Extra, Entertainment Extra, Hollywood Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Heartland Extra and Kids Extra. Users can add Sling Extras to their passes for $1 for Day Pass, $2 for Weekend Pass and $3 for Week Pass.