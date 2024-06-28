Dalet Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review for Dalet Pyramid Cloud-Native News Solution

PARIS— Dalet has announced it has completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for Dalet Pyramid , the company's cloud-native news workflow solution.

This major milestone follows the successful FTR completion of the Dalet Flex media asset management and supply chain platform in June 2023. The pair of achievements, along with participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program , reinforce Dalet’s global relationship with AWS and accelerate its efforts to offer customers who seek to run cloud-native media operations with enhanced performance and security standards, the company reported.

"Dalet Pyramid enables modern, story-centric news workflows promoting wide-scale collaboration across sites, systems, and teams. With support for cloud, hybrid, and on-premise deployment, it provides customers with full scalability and flexibility," stated Lincoln Spiteri, CTO at Dalet. "Our successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review ensures our customers that Dalet Pyramid provides a secure, resilient, and efficient infrastructure.”

Dalet said that it is working with AWS to offer a whole new way of thinking about news production with 360 storytelling in a virtualized environment.

The AWS Foundational Technical Review ensures that Dalet Pyramid adheres to the AWS Well-Architected Framework , providing a robust, secure, and seamless cloud experience. Dalet News customers can dynamically scale resources to confidently manage complex, large-scale news events such as the upcoming Paris Olympics and 70-plus elections happening near-simultaneously worldwide. All this can be achieved while maintaining optimal performance and security standards, Dalet reported.

Dalet also stressed that its focus on security and long-standing ISO/IEC 27001 certification , combined with a mature global cloud operations team that’s recognized for its best practices, can keep customers’ data secure and operations online when migrating to the cloud.