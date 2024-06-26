Bitcentral Unveils Fusion Gateway for AI-Powered Media Asset Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral has launched Fusion Gateway, a best-in-class cloud offering that the company says “bridges the gap between media asset management (MAM) and artificial intelligence (AI) tools,” enabling Bitcentral customers “to harness new opportunities for content discovery, automation, and increased efficiency and sets the table for more creativity.”

As media libraries grow larger, managing them has become more complex, expensive and time-consuming. Media companies require solutions that can streamline MAM by automating repetitive tasks. Bitcentral says Fusion Gateway’s cloud-based solution seamlessly integrates third-party AI tools with Bitcentral’s ecosystem, unlocking new possibilities for customers to improve speed and productivity, allowing them to rapidly create, distribute, and monetize high-quality video.

Key Features and Benefits of Fusion Gateway:

AI-Driven Content Enrichment: Fusion Gateway leverages cutting-edge AI algorithms to enhance metadata, automate tagging, and improve content discoverability. Whether quickly identifying key moments in live streams or suggesting relevant assets, AI-driven enrichment delivers smarter, more efficient workflows.

Customizable Workflows: Users can easily create tailored workflows that incorporate AI services such as speech-to-text transcription, facial recognition, sentiment analysis, and object detection. Fusion Gateway adapts to a variety of specific use cases, from news production to sports highlights.

Seamless Integration: Fusion Gateway natively connects with Bitcentral’s Core News system, enabling users to efficiently access AI-powered content enrichment directly from within their existing collaboration environments.

Scalability and Flexibility: As a cloud-native solution, Fusion Gateway scales effortlessly to accommodate growing media libraries and changing demands. Users can choose from a range of AI providers and APIs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in a rapidly changing field.

“Fusion Gateway represents a leap forward in media management, a next step in our bigger vision for enhancing the entire content production process through AI-powered tools, said Sam Kamel, Bitcentral CEO. “Our customers can now efficiently harness practical applications of AI to discover hidden gems in their content libraries, reveal new insights, automate repetitive tasks, and raise their content creation processes to entirely new levels.”

Fusion Gateway is available immediately. For more information, visit https://bitcentral.com/