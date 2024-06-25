Wowza to Work with AWS and AMD for High-Efficiency Streaming

DENVER—Wowza has announced that Wowza Streaming Engine, its highly flexible, on-prem video streaming solution, is now compatible with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) VT1 instances from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is available in AWS Marketplace.

The move will strengthen Wowza’s ongoing efforts to promote faster and greener streams.

Wowza announced their collaboration with AMD in 2023 involving Wowza Streaming Engine and AMD’s Xilinx Alveo U30 accelerator card, resulting in highly efficient transcoding for low-latency and large-scale video streams.

That same card now powers Amazon EC2 VT1 instances, which are designed to accelerate real time video transcoding and deliver low-cost transcoding for live video streams. Now Wowza Streaming Engine is compatible with these Amazon EC2 VT1 instances.

“Collaboration powers innovation,” says Dave Stubenvoll, CEO of Wowza. “What we’re seeing here is next level streaming technology resulting from the combined efforts of major industry players, namely AWS, AMD, and Wowza.”

In announcing the compatibility, Wowza noted that efficiency is paramount for many organizations looking to process large volumes of streams and that reduced server load can lead to lower carbon footprints and lower costs for companies that need scalability on a budget. It can also increase stream reliability as servers are at a lower risk of being overloaded. Finally, even organizations that already operate at high demand need to consider how that demand might continue to grow.

By working with AMD and AWS, Wowza said that it is addressing those needs. Through high-density transcoding, customers will enjoy scalable low-latency streams without sacrificing quality. They can also save costs not only through reduced server demands, but also thanks to the price performance offered by Amazon EC2 VT1 instances, Wowza reported.

“Organizations with high processing demands are feeling the pressure relative to sustainability – not only when it comes to the environment, but also when it comes to the sustainability of their infrastructure as their transcoding needs increase over time,” says Ashique Anwar, chief product officer at Wowza. “With Wowza Streaming Engine and the Alveo U30 on Amazon EC2 VT1, we can take a lot of that pressure off via better performance, healthier CPU usage, and considerable cost savings.”