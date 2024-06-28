Fubo Launches on Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV

Comcast and the vMVPD Fubo have announced that Xfinity Internet customers with a Flex or Xumo Stream Box have another option for a live TV service with the launch of Fubo, a sports-first live streaming service that brings together more than 400 sports, news and entertainment networks.

The app is also available on Xumo TVs, currently sold across the U.S.

"Live sports is best enjoyed on the big screen - in fact, 95% of Fubo viewers are watching their favorite content on connected and smart televisions," said Isaac Josephson, senior vice president of product management, Fubo. "We're thrilled to add Comcast's Xfinity Flex, Xumo TV and Xumo Stream Box streaming platforms to Fubo's suite of TV devices. A big shout out to the many teams across Fubo and Comcast for their hard work in bringing our premium user experience to Comcast streaming customers."

“For many consumers, one of the first things they look for in a streaming service is whether it provides access to their favorite sports,” said John Dixon, senior vice president, entertainment, Comcast. “With a huge collection of sports-focused channels ranging from local broadcast to national networks covering the biggest and smallest of sports, Fubo is a great addition to the growing catalog of streaming options available on our platforms.”

Fubo joins a growing list of both subscription-based and ad-supported live streaming services now available on Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV, including Xfinity Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Xumo Play, Tubi, Pluto, and more.

Xfinity Internet customers looking to learn more about Xumo Stream Box, which is available at no additional cost with their broadband service, can visit https://www.xfinity.com/learn/xumostreambox . More information on Xumo TV can be found here: https://www.xumo.com/products/xumo-tv .