Nest Productions, MiB Partner On New Production Insurance Program

LONDON—Nest Productions has partnered with film and TV insurance firm MiB, providing Nest partner indies with competitive insurance rates, enhanced coverage and production risk management and support, it said.

“Our partnership with MiB for this new first-of-its-kind scheme allows everyone to have the same level of consultancy and protection at the rates you’d usually only get as part of a major network or group,” said Stew Batt, one of the co-founders and joint managing director of Nest Productions.

The new insurance program offers a high and consistent level of coverage across all of Nest’s and their indie partners’ productions, Nest Productions said.

Benefits of the offering include a pre-agreed insurance rate regardless of budget size, resulting in no minimum premium, threshold and production risk management and support from the early stages of pre-production through delivery, it said.

As part of the program, stakeholders also will enjoy a simplified insurance process and access to Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for their staff and crew, an EAP for Wellbeing, it said.

The program allows small to mid-sized independent production companies to benefit from preferential insurance rates previously were predominantly reserved for owned indies that merge with networks, groups and super indies. Rates will match those available to companies that are part of a group, it said.

“This partnership with Nest allows us to offer the highest quality of insurance support to indie producers of any size and at any stage in their lifecycle in the manner they would receive from being part of a super indie or major network,” said Dan Woods, an insurance broker at MiB Insurance.

