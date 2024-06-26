Cineverse Taps XL8 to Enhance Captioning, Localization

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Cineverse announced this week that it is using XL8’s AI-powered machine translation technology to enhance Cineverse’s Matchpoint content management and distribution platform for captioning and localization.

The partnership combines XL8’s real-time AI-powered localization supply chain solutions, including AI-generated subtitle and caption creation along with its proprietary machine translation engines, with Cineverse’s content management and distribution platform.

This direct API integration streamlines how vast content libraries are captioned and localized, while reducing the costs required to serve the needs of global audiences with more diverse, culturally relevant, accessible translations and captions, Cineverse said. Embedding AI localization into the media supply chain enables Cineverse to offer a broader range of content to their audiences at a lower cost and speed with accuracy and consistency, according to the company.

XL8’s MediaCAT APIs will serve as a critical link in Cineverse’s digital media supply chain, which will leverage XL8’s AI technology to efficiently manage the localization functions within the company’s proprietary Matchpoint all-in-one OTT and streaming platform. Matchpoint streamlines the distribution process and enhances the overall management and monetization of digital media by automating workflows with AI capabilities.

As a provider of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) technology, Cineverse says the new integration offers its channel operators a scalable, fully automated content delivery product suite that now includes translation, captioning, and localization.

MediaCAT builds innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to provide high-quality, real-time media content translation. The platform integrates seamlessly into existing automated workflows while adhering to the industry’s standards for security and compliance.

“Our partnership with Cineverse demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the AI-powered media localization market,” said Josh Pine, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at XL8. “Embedding our platform into an automated media delivery system for FAST represents an industry milestone, and we’re thrilled to be part of a solution that empowers media companies with fast, accurate, and culturally nuanced translations to expand their reach to global audiences.”

Cineverse’s Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer, Tony Huidor, added, “Integrating XL8’s top-tier AI auto caption creation and machine translation engines into Matchpoint allows us to leverage next-generation technology to help Cineverse and our partners to easily expand our business internationally without incurring significant costs. Through the power of Matchpoint and XL8’s MediaCAT, our content partners can now more effectively maximize their distribution and improve monetization for their content libraries.”