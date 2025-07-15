Harmonic to Spotlight Video Streaming, Broadcast Delivery Innovations at IBC2025

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic will showcase video streaming and broadcast delivery innovations during IBC2025, set for Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company will spotlight hybrid cloud and on-premises streaming solutions, artificial intelligence-driven workflows, ad insertion technologies and advancements in live sports streaming. The solutions enable broadcasters and service providers to elevate viewer engagement, unlock new monetization opportunities and improve operational efficiency across their video infrastructure, the company said.

“At IBC2025, Harmonic is excited to highlight innovations designed to help broadcasters, streamers and service providers maximize their investments across their video workflows,” said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, solutions and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. “Our commitment to pioneering compelling, industry-relevant video solutions that drive the industry forward is empowering broadcasters and service providers to deliver exceptional value to their audiences.”

Harmonic will showcase solutions that increase agility and streamline operations. Harmonic will feature its Software Spectrum X media server with twice the channel density for UHD workflows, resulting in higher video resolution and outstanding QoE for viewers.

To enhance bandwidth efficiency for 5G applications, Harmonic’s advanced video compression technology enables HD video delivery at low bitrates over 5G networks leveraging the VVC codec and DVB-NIP standard.

The company will feature its approach to hybrid streaming with centralized orchestration that allows users to take advantage of on-prem and cloud deployments at the same time.

Harmonic will show its playout-to-delivery solution available on VOS 360 Media SaaS for cloud and on VOS Media Software and XOS Advanced Media Processor for on-premises.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Harmonic's focus at the show on maximizing revenue is centered on transforming programmatic ad buys, making ads more impactful and boosting ad revenue. The company will showcase a solution that uses programmatic ad-buying efficiencies for linear TV, connecting traditional and digital advertising models.

It will also feature automatic insertion of in-stream formats using AI to detect relevant moments in live sports action. These new ad units keep viewers engaged, ensure brand safety and raise CPM values.

Powered by AI, Harmonic's VOS360 Ad SaaS automatically inserts ad breaks in VOD assets and live content, enabling monetization of any feed without the need for production crews or manual operations.

For live sports streaming, Harmonic will demonstrate its solution that maximizes monetization, protects sports content against piracy and enhances fan engagement with geo-sync low latency and advanced multiview capabilities.

It will also show AI-powered features including speech-to-text AI, AI-driven sports clipping for real-time highlight creation and automated translation with voice cloning or overdubbing in any language.

At IBC, Alex Paugam, Harmonic senior director of business development and global strategic accounts, will join Mick McCluskey, vice president of product management at Enghouse Networks, to highlight the power of collaboration in driving direct-to-consumer sports innovation.

See Harmonic at IBC 2025 Stand 1.B20.

More information is available on the company’s website.