Amagi Showcases New Streaming Technology on Vizio

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced the successful deployment of Amagi's Zero Slate technology on Vizio's owned and operated WatchFree+ channels.

The deployment, which Amagi called the first showcase of the solution, is part of Amagi's broader Stream Personalization initiative. The new Zero Slate offering enhances the streaming experience with its patent-pending technology that can dynamically adjust the length of ad breaks on a per-viewer basis, eliminating the need for slates or filler to round out linear ad breaks.

This new "viewer-first" personalized approach to digital streaming has already demonstrated a lift in viewership, according to Amagi, which reported a 20% increase on Vizio's owned and operated channels utilizing the Zero Slate capabilities.

Data from Amagi Aanalytics indicates that slates, often used to fill the unsold portion of ad pods, may increase viewer churn by as much as 15% in today's Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) ecosystem. Zero Slate's early success demonstrates that personalizing pod length can boost viewer engagement, enabling more high-quality viewing experiences over time. This capability also represents an important first step for Amagi toward a broader suite of Stream Personalization capabilities that offer even more engaging linear viewing experiences.

"We are pleased to partner with Amagi on this showcase of their Zero Slate technology. This collaboration reinforces Vizio's commitment to enhancing user experiences and delivering personalized content as we expand Zero Slate across more channels," said Katherine Pond, group vice president of platform content and partnerships at Vizio.

"We are grateful to have partnered with an industry leader like Vizio to test the impact of our new Zero Slate capability and are excited about Stream Personalization's ability to further transform the linear viewing experience," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Amagi.