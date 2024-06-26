Akta Integrates Google Cloud Gemini AI Models

MIAMI—AI-powered video solutions specialist Akta has announced at StreamTV 2024 in Denver that its platform will now use Google Cloud’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The collaboration between Akta and Google brings cutting-edge AI capabilities to the Akta video platform with no code, delivering new efficiencies and innovation to media and entertainment companies, it said.

Google Cloud's Gemini models enable Akta to leverage advanced AI to enrich video metadata automatically. The models make it possible to extract accurate closed captions and enhance monetization of content as well as streamline several existing video workflows, it said.

"By utilizing Gemini and Google Cloud, we can drive new levels of discoverability of content and provide levels of data relevance never seen before in a content management system," said Akta chairman Alper Turgut. " The capability we are providing is unmatched in the space. This integration also greatly increases the discoverability and inherent value of our customers' content through metadata enhancement."

Akta's platform relies on a human-centered approach. It enables AI-generated metadata, captions and descriptions to be reviewed and approved by skilled professionals. This approach ensures accuracy and accelerates tedious manual tasks with AI, the company said.

"By integrating Google Cloud's Gemini models, media brands can take advantage of next generation tools that drive greater efficiency and improved discoverability," said Anil Saboo, director of industry ISV partnerships at Google Cloud.

Key benefits of integrating Gemini with the Akta platform include automatic tagging of videos with rich metadata, accurate closed captioning, generation of intelligent clip descriptions and the ability to take advantage of Gemini’s AI models without having to write any code.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new integration is immediately available.