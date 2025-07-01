TV Tech’s Top Stories of 2025

As the media industry faces an uncertain business climate and rapidly changing consumer habits, TV Tech’s most popular stories from the first six months of 2025 highlight the regulatory, technological and business issues that are top of mind for broadcasters, streaming platforms and content producers.

Five of the top 20 stories concern NextGen TV, including our ever-popular list of ATSC 3.0 deployments, while seven stories relate to regulatory issues, particularly the Federal Communications Commission’s plans for ATSC 3.0 and broadcast ownership caps.

Other popular topics include new technologies and products (6 stories), blackouts (2), potential layoffs (2) and DirecTV (3).

TOP 25 OF 1H 2025