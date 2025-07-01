TV Tech’s Top Stories of 2025

By published

Our most popular stories from the first six months of the year highlight the importance of NextGen TV, regulatory issues and new technologies

ATSC 3.0 Key Art
(Image credit: ATSC)

As the media industry faces an uncertain business climate and rapidly changing consumer habits, TV Tech’s most popular stories from the first six months of 2025 highlight the regulatory, technological and business issues that are top of mind for broadcasters, streaming platforms and content producers.

Five of the top 20 stories concern NextGen TV, including our ever-popular list of ATSC 3.0 deployments, while seven stories relate to regulatory issues, particularly the Federal Communications Commission’s plans for ATSC 3.0 and broadcast ownership caps.

Other popular topics include new technologies and products (6 stories), blackouts (2), potential layoffs (2) and DirecTV (3).

TOP 25 OF 1H 2025

  1. DirecTV Launches Dedicated Out-of-Home Ad Network
  2. ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?
  3. Industry Reacts To Future of Television Initiative Report
  4. LG Channels Adds Local Stations to Free Streaming Lineup
  5. U.S. Appeals Court Strikes Down FCC’s Net Neutrality Rules
  6. EdgeBeam Wireless ATSC 3.0 Datacasting Hits the Ground Running
  7. Allen Media Replaces Local Meteorologists With Weather Channel Weathercasters
  8. New York Governor Calls for End to MSG-Altice Blackout, Pushes for Consumer Refunds
  9. CTA Tells FCC: Don't Mandate ATSC 3.0 Tuners
  10. Sony Commercializes LiDAR Depth Sensor
  11. Nexstar Stations Dropped from Altice USA’s Optimum Cable Systems
  12. WUPA to Become CBS Atlanta in August
  13. Group Files FCC Complaint Against ABC, NBC and CBS for ‘News Distortion’
  14. Allen Media Group Scraps Plan to Replace Local TV Meteorologists
  15. Broadcasters Seek ATSC 3.0 Success Beyond the Consumer
  16. TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2025 NAB Show
  17. MyFree DirecTV Adds 8 NBCU Channels
  18. DirecTV Brings Programmatic Ads to Satellite Inventory
  19. NAB Petitions FCC for ATSC 1.0 Sunset in 2028 and 2030
  20. Carr Calls Station Ownership Caps ‘Arcane’ and ‘Artificial‘
CATEGORIES
George Winslow
George Winslow

George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.