TV Tech’s Top Stories of 2025
Our most popular stories from the first six months of the year highlight the importance of NextGen TV, regulatory issues and new technologies
As the media industry faces an uncertain business climate and rapidly changing consumer habits, TV Tech’s most popular stories from the first six months of 2025 highlight the regulatory, technological and business issues that are top of mind for broadcasters, streaming platforms and content producers.
Five of the top 20 stories concern NextGen TV, including our ever-popular list of ATSC 3.0 deployments, while seven stories relate to regulatory issues, particularly the Federal Communications Commission’s plans for ATSC 3.0 and broadcast ownership caps.
Other popular topics include new technologies and products (6 stories), blackouts (2), potential layoffs (2) and DirecTV (3).
TOP 25 OF 1H 2025
- DirecTV Launches Dedicated Out-of-Home Ad Network
- ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?
- Industry Reacts To Future of Television Initiative Report
- LG Channels Adds Local Stations to Free Streaming Lineup
- U.S. Appeals Court Strikes Down FCC’s Net Neutrality Rules
- EdgeBeam Wireless ATSC 3.0 Datacasting Hits the Ground Running
- Allen Media Replaces Local Meteorologists With Weather Channel Weathercasters
- New York Governor Calls for End to MSG-Altice Blackout, Pushes for Consumer Refunds
- CTA Tells FCC: Don't Mandate ATSC 3.0 Tuners
- Sony Commercializes LiDAR Depth Sensor
- Nexstar Stations Dropped from Altice USA’s Optimum Cable Systems
- WUPA to Become CBS Atlanta in August
- Group Files FCC Complaint Against ABC, NBC and CBS for ‘News Distortion’
- Allen Media Group Scraps Plan to Replace Local TV Meteorologists
- Broadcasters Seek ATSC 3.0 Success Beyond the Consumer
- TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2025 NAB Show
- MyFree DirecTV Adds 8 NBCU Channels
- DirecTV Brings Programmatic Ads to Satellite Inventory
- NAB Petitions FCC for ATSC 1.0 Sunset in 2028 and 2030
- Carr Calls Station Ownership Caps ‘Arcane’ and ‘Artificial‘
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.