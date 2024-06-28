Globecast, Blacon Media To Collaborate On U.S. Election Coverage

Globecast and Blacon Media, a broadcast engineering, production and distribution firm, are partnering to provide live coverage of the 2024 U.S. election and related events.

Both the Republican and Democrat National Conventions in Milwaukee and Chicago, respectively, will be available. Blacon Media ENG crews will be on-site producing contribution feeds for customers Globecast will distribute coverage internationally, the company said.

Blacon Media will provide a produced program feed, a clean feed and packaged feeds. Party notable, convention delegate and participant as well as man- and woman-on-the-street interviews will be available. A three-camera, switched daily show, “Join the Conversation,” also will be available, it said.

Contribution signal delivery from Globecast’s Media Center is available via HLS, RTMP, SRT internet protocols for streaming media content and via Globecast’s NeXt Generation (GCxN), Backbone fiber (GCBN) networks or managed satellite platforms, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .