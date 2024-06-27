Drei TV Turns To ATEME For OTT Video Compression, Management

PARIS—Drei TV has deployed video compression and management technology from ATEME to power the Austrian TV service provider’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which consists of more than 60 channels, in time for coverage of a major European Football Tournament.

The move enables Drei TV to strengthen its offering with premium video quality and an innovation-driven roadmap, the company said.

With ATEME’s solutions, Drei TV is simplifying its video-delivery operations, creating efficiencies and positioning itself at the forefront of the market, it said.

"We are excited to partner with ATEME, whose expertise and innovative solutions have proven to be a perfect match for our needs,” said Günter Lischka, chief compliance officer (CCO) at Drei. “Their exceptional support and rapid delivery times have exceeded our expectations. At Drei TV we want to provide the highest reliability and quality possible to our customers.”

