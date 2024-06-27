Dish Launches New TV Bundle with Free Netflix

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network has announced that it has added Netflix to its Dish TV subscription offering at no additional cost for two years.

The move allows existing Dish customers who sign up for a new two-year commitment to enjoy a Netflix Standard with ads plan seamlessly integrated into their Dish service.

The offer comes at a time when Dish and other pay TV operators have been hemorrhaging subscribers and could help Dish lock in its existing subscribers to new contracts. It would also simplify access to the streaming service and TV channels via one remote.

“Finding something new to love has never been easier,” said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, Dish Video Services. “We’re committed to enhancing our customers’ viewing experience by offering them the best content in the most convenient way possible. Our new Dish and Netflix bundle is a testament to that commitment.”

More information is available at mydish.com/netflixdeal .