Dish Launches New TV Bundle with Free Netflix
The bundle includes free access to Netflix Standard with Ads for two years
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network has announced that it has added Netflix to its Dish TV subscription offering at no additional cost for two years.
The move allows existing Dish customers who sign up for a new two-year commitment to enjoy a Netflix Standard with ads plan seamlessly integrated into their Dish service.
The offer comes at a time when Dish and other pay TV operators have been hemorrhaging subscribers and could help Dish lock in its existing subscribers to new contracts. It would also simplify access to the streaming service and TV channels via one remote.
“Finding something new to love has never been easier,” said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, Dish Video Services. “We’re committed to enhancing our customers’ viewing experience by offering them the best content in the most convenient way possible. Our new Dish and Netflix bundle is a testament to that commitment.”
More information is available at mydish.com/netflixdeal.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.