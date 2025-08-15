Sinclair Expands Distribution of Its Multicast Broadcast Networks

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has announced that its free, over-the-air multicast networks Charge, Comet, Roar, and The Nest have concluded a series of national distribution agreements, channel upgrades, and new multicast affiliate launches that expand and strengthen their national reach.

“Our multicast networks continue to build momentum through a strategic combination of affiliate expansion, upgraded channel placements, and national distribution on platforms like YouTube TV and Mediacom,” said Lee Schlazer, senior vice president of distribution. “By deepening our presence in key DMAs and bringing these networks to even more linear and digital audiences, we’re delivering on our mission to expand our free, high-quality television footprint nationwide.”

More specifically, Sinclair reported the following updates for each network:

Charge: Beginning August 1, and continuing through October 1, Charge will add affiliates on the .2 or .3 channel position, with full DMA cable carriage, in the Boston-Manchester (WFXT-2), Austin (KEYE-3), Cincinnati (WSTR-3), Greenville -Spartanburg (WMYA-2), Dayton (WRGT-2), Myrtle Beach (WWMB-2), and Beaumont (KBTV-2) DMAs. Charge! also adds distribution in Lincoln & Hastings-Kearney (KHGI-4), Macon, Ga. (WGXA-4), and Wheeling-Steubenville (WTOV-4).

Roar: Beginning August 1, Roar launches on new affiliates on the .1 channel positions, with full DMA cable coverage, in Nashville (WNAB-1), San Antonio (KMYS-1), Greenville-Spartanburg (WMYA-1), Dayton (WRGT-1), Wichita-Hutchinson (KMTW-1), Cedar Rapids (KFXA-1), Myrtle Beach (WWMB-1), Beaumont (KBTV-1), and Sioux City (KMEG-1). The network also moves to .2 or .3 channel positions with full cable coverage in Fresno (KMPH-2) and Tri-Cities, Tenn. (WEMT-2).

Comet: Beginning August 1, Comet moves to the .2 or .3 channel position with full cable coverage in Reno (KRNV-2) and Cedar Rapids (KFXA-3). Comet also launches on Full Power stations in St. Louis (KDNL-5), Austin (KEYE-4).

The Nest: In Q4, The Nest will launch on YouTube TV, the largest vMVPD in the U.S., expanding its reach to digital-first audiences. On August 1, the network will also launch on new affiliates in San Antonio (KMYS-2), Tulsa (KTUL-6), Columbia, SC (WACH-5), Madison (WMSN-5), Rochester (WHAM-4), Savannah (WTGS-6), Tri-Cities, Tenn. (WEMT-4), Richmond (WRLH-5), Johnstown-Altoona-State College, Pa. (WJAC-5), Traverse City (WPBN-4), Eugene (KVAL-4), Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo. (KRCG-5), and Missoula, Mont. (KECI-5).

Mediacom National Launch: All four networks are now available nationally on Mediacom, expanding reach across key regions in the Midwest and Southeast.