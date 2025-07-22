Ateme to Feature Contribution, Distributing, OTT Solutions at IBC 2025

PARIS— Ateme will showcase key innovations in its product portfolio spanning contribution, distribution, OTT streaming, advertising and the sports experience during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Addressing the sports experience, Ateme is integrating immersive video, artificial intelligence innovation and cloud-native workflows to enable deeper fan engagement and greater reliability.

Ateme will present its advanced MV-HEVC and HEVC encoding technologies, which enable immersive live 180- and 360-degree experiences. These solutions have recently been implemented for a major sporting event in France and for DAZN during the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. IBC attendees will have the opportunity to experience demonstrations on Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, the company said.

The company will also demonstrate AI-driven speech-to-speech and text translation, breaking language barriers, reducing cost and enhancing fan engagement for global audiences. It also will showcase its Cloud MCR with Ateme++, a SaaS-based, cloud-native service that powers a fully virtualized Master Control Room (MCR) for live production.

For contribution and distribution, Ateme will feature flexible full IP delivery from media companies to affiliates. The company will unveil its IP-based OTT primary distribution solution to deliver global reach and scalability, it said.

Supporting all existing presentation formats, it streamlines B2B live workflows, enabling seamless integration, lower distribution costs and faster service launches. Complementing this, Ateme’s PILOT Manager brings manage-by-exception orchestration, designed to minimize operational overhead.

The company will also present its TITAN Edge for low-latency contribution. Delivering hardware-level latency with uncompromised video quality in a software-based solution, TITAN Edge supports IP, SDI, SMPTE 2110 and JPEG-XS. It ensures secure contribution with BISS-CA and DRM, hybrid failover from any input, frame rate and LUT-based HDR conversions, and HTML5 graphics overlay, flexibility, the company said.

The TITAN Converged Video Headend offers on-premises, cloud or hybrid deployment, giving operators the flexibility to scale effortlessly. Ateme’s leadership in standards-based codes, delivers high channel density and exceptional bit-rate efficiency, cutting bandwidth and infrastructure costs.

Ateme will also introduce File to Live, enabling operators to schedule file playback without dedicated playout servers or expensive automation, it said.

When it comes to OTT streaming, Ateme will show an integrated, end-to-end solution that addresses every stage of the workflow.

The TITAN encoder offers efficiency and supports advanced codecs, including HEVC, AV1 and VVC, to deliver best-in-class quality with optimized bandwidth use. NEA solutions enable flexible content preparation and secure, scalable distribution. This ecosystem is complemented by NEA CDN, it said.

At IBC, Ateme will showcase NEA Genesis, a cloud-native DVR solution supporting live, catch-up and time-shifted TV and VOD from a single solution. Deployable on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid, it helps service providers migrate legacy DVR libraries, cut TCO, and speed time-to-market.

Ateme will also feature Audience-Aware Encoding, which dynamically adapts encoding to real-time viewing behavior.

NEA solutions deliver UHD, support low-latency streaming with fast zapping between channels and full accessibility on any device, it said.

When it comes to advertising, the company will feature its dynamic ad insertion (DAI) with low-latency streaming. It also will feature its SSAI, SGAI and VAST Proxy services to enable targeted ad experiences.

More information is available on the company’s website.

See Ateme at IBC2025 Stand 3.B21.