TAG to Showcase Next-Gen IP Workflow Monitoring Solutions at IBC2025

NEW YORK—TAG Video Systems said it will show upgraded capabilities of its Realtime Media Platform that empower media companies to take control of their operations. reduce complexity, accelerate decision-making and ensure exceptional video quality at scale during IBC2025, set for Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

“Our focus at IBC is to show what happens when monitoring and data come together in real time,” Kevin Joyce, TAG’s zero-friction officer, said. “We’re not just displaying video—we’re delivering clarity, control, and the agility customers need to stay competitive.”

More specifically, visitors to its stand 1.C31 will experience enhanced QC tools including Waveform scopes and HDR test patterns, intuitive layout and tile control with TAG’s Operator Console, and real time integrations with partners like Witbe, Nevion, Techex and DataMiner that promote simplicity, increase responsiveness, and ensure exceptional video quality at scale, the company reported.

During the show, its booth will also feature four interactive demo pods, each controlled by TAG’s intuitive Operator Console. Each of these demo pods will enable visitors to explore real-world scenarios, including latency and HDR validation, audio issues, and error detection. Teams can switch layouts, interact with sources, and monitor signals in real time, all visualized across large wall monitors for a hands-on experience.

Visitors will also be able to see the capabilities of its Realtime Media Platform with new features that elevate both its integrated QC Station and Operator Console. These solutions allow engineers and operators to easily validate signal integrity, troubleshoot more efficiently, and maintain consistent quality across live and on-demand workflows.

During the show, TAG will also be unveiling:

Waveform Scopes in QC Station—Operators can now visualize luminance and chrominance within a live mosaic using familiar scope views such as Waveforms, Histograms and Vectorscopes. These tools help ensure consistent brightness, color balance and signal levels across multiple sources, critical for live production and compliance monitoring. This addition deepens the diagnostic power of QC Station while keeping everything embedded in the platform.

Channel Solo and Full Video Playback in Operator Console—two new functions give operators more hands-on control with the ability to isolate and listen to a single audio channel and play back full video streams for immediate review. These enhancements make the Operator Console even more effective for real-time troubleshooting, validation, and daily workflow confidence.

In addition, TAG will be offering demos with various technology partners. These integrations illustrate TAG’s commitment to openness and interoperability, enabling smarter decisions and better alignment between operations and business objectives, the company reported.

TAG described those demos as follows:

“Witbe—Validate true viewer experience by combining TAG’s monitoring with automated testing from source to screen.

“Techex—Leverage IP/cloud transport with TAG’s visualization layer for agile broadcast delivery.

“Nevion—Streamline signal transport and orchestration via integrated workflows with Nevion’s VideoIPath.

“Skyline DataMiner—Centralize operational insight by feeding TAG metrics into broader service management systems."

TAG Video Systems is the global leader in software-based integrated IP probing, monitoring, visualization and analytics solutions.

More information is available here.



