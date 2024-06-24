Hiltron Reports Growing Demand for Ground Antenna Refurbishment

BACKNANG, Germany—Hiltron Communications is reporting that it is seeing increasing demand for its refurbishment capabilities across the entire satellite communications sector, from high accuracy teleport antenna performance evaluation through to latest-generation motorized antenna mounts and control systems.

“Hiltron Communications has 45 years of experience in satellite systems design, preconstruction, onsite installation and testing,” comments managing director Jochen Ermel. “We also have distribution agreements with many of the world’s leading manufacturers of satcom equipment plus the detailed knowledge required to combine third-party equipment into complete solutions that are reliable and easy to operate.”

Based on those ties to developments in the satellite market, Ermel added that “One of the main options for teleport managers is to upgrade existing antennas to higher frequencies, typically from C-band to Ku-band or Ka-band.”

“When refurbishing third-party systems, we are often able to achieve better-than-new performance by replacing legacy control devices with Hiltron-developed products that allow satcom systems to be controlled with maximum safety, efficiency and versatility,” he continued. “Examples are our HACU antenna control unit, the HSACU4 compact variant for flyaway antennas, HMCS monitoring and control system, HDCU and compact HDCU2 de-icing control units, plus the HRMU redundancy and monitoring switch.”

A core element of Hiltron’s satcom system refurbishment service is the ability to perform high-accuracy 3D laser scanning and evaluation of teleport antennas, the company explained.

Based on technology developed by ESA Microwave GmbH, a Hiltron subsidiary partner, this resource is far more accurate than the commonly used photogrammetry technique and can be conducted while the antenna is actually in operation. Photogrammetry requires a large number of adhesive targets, typically several hundred, to be applied by hand on to the reflector. The cost is quite high and the measurement resolution relatively low. The Hiltron/ESA system allows a million surface reference points per second to be captured with a geometric accuracy of less than 1 millimeter.

Hitron also noted that 3D laser scanning measurement can be performed quickly and safely by a single technician using easily transported equipment which in many instances can be operated on a single tripod located at ground level. The resultant information is integrated into approximately 60 million points and used to create a computer-aided design model. Measured specifications and related performance parameters are delivered to the antenna operator or owner together with recommendations clarifying whether the antenna would benefit from upgrading, conversion or fitting with a multiband feed system.