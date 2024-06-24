Comcast Business, Elon Musk’s Starlink Ink Deal to Provide Connectivity to Businesses

Comcast Business has announced an agreement with Elon Musk’s Starlink, a major provider of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, to provide connectivity solutions to Comcast Business enterprise customers.

The collaboration will allow Comcast Business to offer satellite connectivity solutions to its business customers, including those with locations in underserved regions.

“Starlink's LEO satellite technology complements our existing network infrastructure, extends our reach and further enhances Comcast Business’ ability to deliver reliable connectivity solutions to enterprises with a human touch,” said Jon Friedman, senior vice president, product strategy and operations, Comcast Business. “As the first major network provider to collaborate with Starlink, we’re excited to uniquely enhance our extensive managed connectivity portfolio with advanced satellite capabilities to better serve our enterprise customers.”

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink is able to deliver high-speed internet to users.

“Starlink is excited to work with Comcast Business to deliver reliable connectivity to customers,” said Jason Fritch, vice president of Starlink Enterprise Sales at SpaceX. “This agreement with a leading service provider is an acknowledgement of Starlink’s growing role as a critical element in modern enterprise networks.”

In announcing the deal, Comcast noted that the deal will help enterprises operating multiple, disparate locations who are faced with unique connectivity challenges, particularly those with locations where traditional networks do not reach.

Comcast Business’ collaboration with Starlink will address the demand for reliable, managed connectivity for these enterprise customers, as well as offer an innovative solution for enterprises looking to enhance network redundancy, the companies said.