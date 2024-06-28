HOT Telecommunications Reduces Errors, Plans For Future With OOONA QA Manager

Israeli telecom HOT has deployed OOONA’s QA Manager to transform management of its video-on-demand (VOD) catalog and automate quality assurance operation, enhance the accuracy of localization and deliver a better experience to customers.

HOT faced several challenges prior to adopting OOONA’s solution. It relied heavily on manual processes to track and update content in its vast catalog with tools like Microsoft Excel and email. Not only was the process time-consuming, but it also was prone to human error, OOONA said.

Those errors were difficult to identify and once found prioritizing which to correct was difficult. Incorrect pricing and errors in asset metadata had the potential to aggravate customers and negatively impact revenue if not promptly corrected, it said,

HOT also was nearing the limit of its ability to handle its ever-expanding catalog because the operational process that was in place was not scalable, the company said.

OOONA's QA Manager addressed these challenges by automating and scaling traditional, labor-intensive QA workflows, it said.

“OOONA QA Manager has significantly reduced the time needed to fix issues. We can now perform a full quality check on various devices, ensuring a better customer experience,” said Aviran Barlev, HOT Telecommunications content operations director.

Implementation OOONA's QA Manager involved integrating the system with HOT’s existing CMS to ensure seamless data synchronization and maintain data integrity. The system was customized to automate workflows for error handling and updates. OOONA also trained HOT staff on the new system and continues to provide the telecom with support, it said.

Using QA Manager has led to a 10x improvement in the speed with which errors are resolved. Critical problems can now be corrected in as little as an hour, it said.

The solution also has improved the accuracy of VOD asset metadata and pricing with automated checks, improved scalability in VOD catalog operations by 100% and provided HOT with data-driven insights with dashboards and reports on error trends and operational performance, it said.

Next up for HOT is the integration of other OONA tools, such as one to streamline subtitling. The telecom also plans to explore how AI solutions can automate content previews and metadata generation. HOT also plans to enhance the QA Manager dashboard for better insights and implement AI-driven solutions for content analysis and promo creation, the company said.

“OOONA’s QA Manager not only helps us manage the day-to-day and the quality of our VOD Library,” said Barlev, “but it also gives us insights into overall trends or where we can improve the whole localization process.”