Tennis Channel Taps Amagi for the Launch of T2

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that its solutions enabled the launch of T2, a new channel from Tennis Channel, exclusively available on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms.

Tennis Channel launched T2 on Samsung TV Plus as a FAST channel in the U.S. in March .

Tennis Channel is using Amagi CLOUDPORT, an cloud-based channel playout platform that offers broadcast-grade quality with true cloud deployment.

In addition, they are leveraging Amagi’s content scheduling services, Master Control Room (MCR) services, and Amagi LIVE, a UHD-ready, cloud-based live orchestration platform for orchestrating broadcast-grade live content on the go.

“The experience of launching our first FAST channel for tennis in the United States with Amagi has been enriching,” said Andy Reif, senior vice president, Tennis Channel International. “The Live-to-VOD functionality from Amagi is extremely valuable to us as it allows effortless switching between live and recorded content. Further, Amagi LIVE supports industry-standard advanced graphics templates, native graphics, HTML, and singular.live. The user experience this delivers is wonderful for tennis fans and we’re excited to bring the sport to a whole new audience.”

“Having been closely associated with Tennis Channel for over two years now and having worked with them to launch channels in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and India, we are very happy to partner in the launch of Tennis Channel’s 24-hour FAST channel in the United States,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. “Running a live channel can be challenging, especially for a sport such as Tennis where the overall length of the game is often unpredictable. The Amagi LIVE platform is ideal since it offers the flexibility to extend live playout, switch between input sources, and more.”

Amagi’s clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.