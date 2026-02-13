TCL Display Technologies Deployed at Winter Olympics

TCL’s 55" screens play a vital role in supporting the "Athlete Moment," where athletes can see and speak with family and friends at home immediately after their events.

MILAN—With the Olympic Winter Games in full swing, Worldwide Olympic Partner TCL has announced that it is supplying advanced display technology and expertise for the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), the central technical hub for global media coverage operated by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS).

The company said it has provided large quantities of TV screens, as well as commercial display screens and a large-scale LED installation.

Additionally, TCL has equipped the IBC's visitor exhibition area with its latest flagship innovation, the groundbreaking TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV. Standing for Super Quantum Dot, it sets a new standard for display technology with unmatched brightness and contrast, exceptional color performance, an industry‑first, ultra‑slim, borderless design, and top‑tier audio.

TCL also provided its 65-inch televisions for the Main Press Center (MPC) to help the world's media follow every moment of the action, and additional TVs across Olympic venues.

TCL’s 55" screens play a vital role in supporting the "Athlete Moment," where athletes can see and speak with family and friends at home immediately after their events. By making it feel as though their loved ones are at their side, TCL's technology is helping to create powerful moments of connection and celebration throughout the Olympic Winter Games.

"We are delighted to welcome TCL as a Worldwide Olympic Partner,” explained Yiannis Exarchos, the CEO of OBS. “Only a select number of companies globally have the scale, capability, innovation, and technology required to meet the demands we face as the host broadcaster of the Olympic Games—and even fewer pair that with a deep understanding of Olympic values and the power of the Olympic Winter Games to bring people together."

Beyond supporting the competition and broadcast, TCL is also enhancing daily life in the Anterselva and Livigno Olympic Villages by providing smart home appliances, supporting athletes' comfort through technology thanks to the smart washing machines and dryers that keep competition gear fresh. Additionally, the Plaza of the Milano Olympic Village features a space showcasing TCL's latest innovations, including AI-enabled air conditioners and TCL RayNeo AR glasses. The glasses are the ideal partner for athletes as they offer real-time translation through augmented reality and can provide navigation cues and information as they explore Milan.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More of TV Tech's coverage of the technologies being used at the Olympics is available here.