Telestream to Showcase Solutions from Encoding.com Acquisition at IBC 2022

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—At IBC 2022, Telestream will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cover the range of media workflows from production to distribution.

IBC 2022 will provide the first showcase of the company’s newly expanded cloud-native services offering due to the recent acquisition of Encoding.com, demonstrating how the cloud native automation and scale of Encoding.com, coupled with the broadcast media DNA of Telestream, “delivers an unparalleled set of capabilities for customers,” the company said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our customers and partners again after such a long hiatus,” says Jon Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Telestream. “We’ve grown significantly since our last gathering in 2019, recently having completed our 13th acquisition, Encoding.com. Now together as one platform, Telestream and Encoding.com deliver the most complete and comprehensive cloud media processing service in the market.”

Also new for IBC 2022:

The latest enhancements in media processing and workflow automation feature new HDR capabilities in the Vantage Media Processing Platform, significant updates for Lightspeed Live Capture such as ST 2110 with NMOS, and a next generation captioning product, Stanza.

A next generation, centralized video quality monitoring and analytics solution, Argus, that enables automated surveillance of each transition in the video delivery chain will be debuted for the first time.

The latest version of the PRISM waveform monitor family features fast IP switching and enhanced post production format support, including DCI 4096x2160 4K sources and more.

The latest versions of DIVA and Kumulate content management solutions will be on display with a new user interface for DIVA and support for the Archive eXchange format.

The multiple award-winning, fully configured, live video streaming production system, Wirecast Gear 3, will be shown at IBC for the first time. Plus, the latest version of Wirecast live streaming and production software.

Sherpa Stream, a secure and highly customizable live video streaming and content management platform, trusted by media and entertainment organizations, Fortune 500 enterprises, financial institutions, and more will also be shown.

"We've made tremendous progress in advancing our capabilities and solutions, especially with the acquisition of Encoding.com, and we look forward to demonstrating that at IBC this year," says Wilson. "These broader capabilities, combined with our market-leading cloud presence, position Telestream to address our customers’ most complex business challenges. We look forward to connecting in Amsterdam!"

For much more information on what’s new at IBC 2022 from Telestream, please see https://www.telestream.net/pdfs/events/WhatsNew-IBC2022.pdf

The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

Telestream will be in Booth 7.C16.