Telestream, Quantum To Demo Newly Certified DIVA For ActiveScale At NAB Show

NEVADA CITY, Calif., and CENTENNIAL, Colo.—Telestream DIVA content management platform is now certified for use with the Quantum ActiveScale object storage platform and will be jointly demonstrated in the Quantum booth at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, in Las Vegas.

The certification, which includes use Quantum ActiveScale integrated Cold Storage tier, enables media organizations to combine DIVA’s proven, policy-driven archive workflows with an on-premises object storage platform. Quantum ActiveScale is designed to deliver extreme durability, lower power and cooling costs and streamlined management to support long-term preservation at petabyte scale.

The certification also expands the relationship between the companies, building on existing certification of Quantum StorNext and interoperability with Telestream solutions, such as Vantage.

Media companies are now generating and retaining more content than ever, creating pressure to archive everything safely, affordably and sustainably. As the value of this content grows and libraries expand across sports, broadcast, production and streaming operations, organizations rely on DIVA’s lifecycle and policy management to keep archives structured, searchable and ready for reuse.

But protecting and retaining vast collections for decades also requires storage that is power-efficient, cost-effective, and secure at petabyte scale. With cloud costs rising and long-term content value increasing, organizations are seeking modern, on-premises S3 object storage with predictable economics and sustainable preservation.

The combined Telestream-Quantum solution provides a modern foundation for sports organizations, broadcasters, production companies, post facilities and enterprises managing long-term video libraries. With DIVA now certified across all ActiveScale tiers, users can build archives that:

Scale from terabytes to multiple petabytes and beyond.

Maintain consistent DIVA workflows across on-premises and cloud-based S3 tiers.

Use a unified API-driven archive strategy to simplify ingest, retention, and retrieval.

Preserve aging or at-risk library assets in a cost-efficient form factor.

Avoid unpredictable cloud egress fees while retaining cloud-like flexibility.

Telestream has certified all active versions of DIVA with ActiveScale and ActiveScale Cold Storage using Quantum’s S3 API. The certification covers archiving, retrieval, metadata management and policy-driven lifecycle operations across local and hybrid archive environments. Both companies have validated interoperability and offer coordinated support for customers deploying the integrated solution.

Live demonstrations will be conducted at NAB booth N1726.