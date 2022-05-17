Telestream Acquires Encoding.com

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has acquired privately held cloud media processing firm Encoding.com, the company announced today. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Over Encoding.com’s 13-year history, the company has generated significant traction powering video supply chains for leading streaming platforms, content distributors and web-based VOD platforms,” said Telestream CEO Dan Castles.

“Being cloud-native from inception, the technology fits perfectly within the strategic direction at Telestream to offer our customers the ultimate flexibility to meet their most demanding workflow needs across cloud, on-prem or hybrid environments," he continued. "This acquisition, together with Telestream’s 25 year heritage of continuous media workflow innovation, cements our leadership position across the entire VOD cloud media processing ecosystem.”

Encoding.com is a U.S.-based company with development resources around the world. Its team will be integrated into Telestream. Company founder and CEO Gregg Heil and president Jeff Malkin will assume senior leadership positions at Telestream working on the company’s cloud initiatives.

“Telestream has an excellent track record when it comes to strategic acquisitions that truly benefit their customers and unite teams in a singular mission to bring the best possible solutions to market,” said Heil. “The combined engineering organizations will enable the acceleration of new features and services to support continued migration to the cloud by businesses seeking the advantages of parallel processing, elasticity and scale afforded by cloud infrastructure.”

Encoding.com customers will continue to be supported and can expect access to a broader set of capabilities and options in the future. Telestream customers will benefit from Encoding.com’s enhanced VOD workflows, including ultra-fast processing with Ludicrous mode and industry leading content protection, as the engineering teams integrate the technology stacks, Telestream said.