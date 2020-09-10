TEGNA Names Grady Tripp Chief Diversity Officer

TYSONS, Va.—Media company TEGNA Inc. has appointed Grady Tripp to the newly created position of vice president and chief diversity officer. He will report directly to TEGNA President and CEO Dave Lougee and partner with organizational leaders to develop and execute the company’s diversity strategy.

“TEGNA is proud of our diverse and inclusive culture, but we recognize we must be even more deliberate to ensure that our stations, newsrooms and people are a true reflection of the communities we serve,” said Lougee. “Grady is a respected and trusted leader at TEGNA, and his extensive experience as a change agent makes him a natural fit to develop and drive our efforts to make meaningful change.”

Since joining TEGNA in 2017, Tripp has been an integral part of the company’s people and culture strategy. He currently leads strategy and execution for TEGNA’s talent acquisition team, in addition to leading a team of human resources professionals supporting television stations in 15 markets.

Tripp holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and an MBA in Finance from Florida A&M University.