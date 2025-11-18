Tegna Shareholders Approve Nexstar Merger
$6.2 billion deal would create a local TV behemoth with 265 full-power stations in 44 states and D.C.
TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has announced that its shareholders have voted overwhelmingly to approve the proposed $6.2 billion merger with Nexstar Media Group.
In August, the station groups entered into a definitive agreement for Nexstar to buy Tegna for about $6.2 billion. The deal would create a behemoth in the local broadcasting industry with 265 full-power television stations in 44 states and the District of Columbia, with stations in 132 of the country’s 210 television DMAs.
The Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated Aug. 18, was approved by holders of 98% of Tegna’s common stock who voted at a Nov. 18 special meeting, Tegna said.
The Federal Communications Commission still must approve the deal, which will require it to relax existing ownership caps.
The deal is expected to close by the second half of next year, Tegna said, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Tegna will become a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.