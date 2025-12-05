FCC Approves AT&T’s $1 Billion Acquisition of UScellular Spectrum

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has approved AT&T’s $1.02 billion acquisition of spectrum from UScellular in a decision that was issued shortly after AT&T told the regulator it had abandoned its DEI efforts.

In agreeing to end its DEI efforts, AT&T joins a growing list of companies that include Paramount, Verizon and T-Mobile who abandoned their DEI efforts prior to receiving FCC approval for pending deals. The issue could also emerge if the FCC is called on to approve any possible deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, which has received bids from Netflix, Paramount and NBCUniversal.

In a Memorandum Opinion and Order affirming the spectrum transfer, the FCC noted “We recognize AT&T’s commitment to equal employment opportunity and nondiscrimination as strengthening its investment and service quality efforts. AT&T reaffirms this commitment and states that it has adjusted its employment and business practices, including as to its culture; career development, hiring, and mentorship; employee groups; suppliers; external, sector-specific surveys; and sponsorships. We accept AT&T’s commitments as firm and definite, and expect that these changes will prevent DEI discrimination in the post-transaction company, as consistent with the law and the public interest.”

Earlier this week FCC Chair Brendan Carr applauded a Dec. 1 letter from AT&T that promised to end DEI .

NEW on DEI:AT&T has now memorialized its commitment to ending DEI-related policies in an FCC filing and “will not have any roles focused on DEI.”This follows the big changes @robbystarbuck already announced earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/kxpljJYYOSDecember 2, 2025

AT&T also needs approval from the FCC for its $23 billion deal to acquire spectrum from Echostar.

Early in his administration President Donald Trump has issued Executive Order ending DEI in the Federal government.

Likewise, Carr ended DEI at the regulator and has threatened to investigate a number of media companies, including Disney and NBCUniversal for their DEI efforts. Paramount was given approval for the $8 billion Skydance merger in July after it publicly abandoned all DEI efforts.

The issue has also been cited as a potential issue in the any potential acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, particularly for Comcast and NBCUniversal who have been repeatedly criticized by Carr for its coverage of the Trump administration.

The FCC's sole Democrat, Anna Gomez criticized AT&T's decision to abandoned DEI on X.