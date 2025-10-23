Scripps Names Daniel Parsons Chief Information Security Officer

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has named Daniel Parsons as its new chief information security officer, effective Oct. 20.

In the new role, Parsons leads Scripps’ enterprise cybersecurity strategy, responsible for protecting the integrity, availability and confidentiality of digital content, newsroom systems, intellectual property and consumer data.

Prior to this role, Parsons served as vice president of cyber defense at NBCUniversal.

During his career he also held cybersecurity roles at U.S. Bank, General Electric and Walmart, where he specialized in threat research, detection and incident response. Parsons also has partnered with leading cybersecurity researchers to help develop industry-standard tools that organizations worldwide use to identify and defend against cyber threats.

“Daniel brings a track record of building an employee culture of shared cybersecurity responsibility and managing complex security operations across multiple brands,” said Laura Tomlin, Scripps’ chief transformation officer. “His leadership will be mission-critical in safeguarding consumer trust and company data, and in creating the secure foundation we need to innovate, expand our offerings and drive sustainable growth.”

Parsons serves on the Ohio Board of Directors for NPower, a national nonprofit organization that offers free technology training and job placement assistance to young adults and military veterans and their spouses.