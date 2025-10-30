Diversified Names Paul Lidsky as CEO

PLANO, Texas—Technology solutions provider Diversified has named Paul Lidsky as CEO, tasked with guiding the company’s next stage of growth, driving market expansion and enhancing service delivery across its global footprint.

Lidsky, who had been Diversified’s board chairman since 2023, has more than four decades of leadership experience in IT solutions and technology services, the company said.

“Paul is a highly respected leader with deep expertise in the technology services industry and a strong history of building great companies with a focus on the people and partnerships that drive success and serve their clients,” said Will Fleder, partner at Tailwind Capital, Diversified’s primary investor. “We are confident that his leadership and experience will further strengthen Diversified’s position as a global leader and accelerate its continued growth.”

Prior to Diversified, Lidsky had been CEO of tech consultancy Core BTS; president and CEO of Datalink; and CEO of Calabrio, leading companies delivering enterprise solutions across collaboration, cloud, data centers, networking, and security. He has also held executive posts at OneLink, Spanlink Communications and Norstan.

“Diversified’s strength has always come from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well, delivering quality, expertise, and consistency in support of our clients,” Lidsky said. “I’ve had the privilege of serving as chairman and working closely with this team and I see extraordinary opportunity ahead. As CEO, my focus is on building on that momentum by continuing to invest in our people, our partners, and the technologies that matter most to our clients. We continue to grow adding new clients every year, and Diversified is well positioned to continue that growth as the industry evolves.”

Announcement of Lidsky’s appointment follows news of Diversified’s expansion plans for EMEA, where it recently opened a new strategic hub in Germany to provide in-region engineering, project execution and client support, the company said.