Chris Le May, Henry Rivero Join Synamedia Iris Ad-Tech Team

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, U.K.—Synamedia today announced Chris Le May and Henry Rivero have joined its Iris ad-tech team.

Le May, who has 25 years of experience in TV and digital media, joins the company as director of advanced advertising. Rivero comes to Synamedia with a broadcaster’s perspective as the former vice president of advanced advertising and innovation at RTL Group. He takes on the role of business development lead for advanced advertising.

Before joining Synamedia, Le May held leadership roles at DataXu and the European Broadcaster Exchange (EBX), a broadcaster-led joint venture. He has worked closely with Sky, BBC, RTL and Channel 4, driving innovation in addressable TV, crossplatform monetization and advanced advertising strategies across Europe, Synamedia said.

In his previous role at RTL Group, Rivero managed technology and product road maps across broadcast, digital and social advertising. He also led the teams responsible for data and programmatic advertising. Rivero has advised several media companies, including Xandr, BBC Studios and Bertelsmann, helping them navigate advanced advertising and digital transformation, the company said.

