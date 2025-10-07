Zixi Adds Greg Cox as Sales Director, West Coast

WALTHAM, Mass.—Greg Cox has joined Zixi, a provider of broadcast-quality IP video delivery solutions, as sales director, West Coast.

Cox will be tasked with spearheading Zixi’s sales initiatives across the western United States, with a focus on deepening relationships with broadcasters, sports leagues, streaming platforms and enterprise clients, the company said. He’ll be responsible for expanding Zixi’s footprint among Tier 1 broadcasters and streaming services, accelerating adoption of its cloud-native delivery platform, building strategic partnerships with systems integrators and technology vendors and supporting complex media workflow transformations for enterprise clients, Zixi said.

“Greg’s appointment represents a significant step forward in our North American growth strategy,” Zixi CEO Marc Aldrich said. “His proven ability to translate complex technical capabilities into clear business value aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovation, reliability, and scalable media workflows. As we continue building on our innovations and expanding our industry leadership, Greg's expertise will be instrumental in growing our client partnerships and delivering measurable results at scale.”

Most recently vice president, sales and business development at TMT Insights, Cox brings more than 20 years of experience in media and entertainment technology, Zixi said. He has served in leadership roles with major solutions providers and service organizations, successfully leading crossfunctional teams through complex technology transformations, guiding enterprise clients through mission-critical workflow migrations, delivering multimillion-dollar revenue growth in competitive markets and building lasting partnerships that drive long-term business value, according to the company.

“I’m thrilled to join Zixi at such a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution,” Cox said. “The shift toward IP-based video delivery is accelerating, and Zixi’s reputation for pushing boundaries in live video reliability and performance is unmatched. I look forward to partnering with clients and industry leaders to unlock new efficiencies and opportunities that drive real business transformation in media operations.”