QuickLink Hires Austin Hinton as Solutions Enablement Engineer, North America

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—QuickLink, a provider of video production and remote guest integration solutions, has tapped Austin Hinton as its new solutions enablement engineer.

The role makes Hinton QuickLink’s go-to technical expert, the company said, supporting customers and partners across North America with deep, hands-on technical insight into its StudioPro and StudioEdge products, as well as the broader QuickLink portfolio.

Hinton joins the company from Vizrt, where he was a customer success manager, following several years working at NewTek. He also worked in broadcast engineering and production on the media side with major organizations such as Fox, Disney/ABC, MLB, NBC Sports and ABC News. At ABC News, he earned two Emmy Awards for his engineering and production work.

“I am thrilled to join QuickLink at such an exciting stage of the company’s growth,” Hinton said. “Having spent my career helping broadcasters and production teams get the most from their technology, I’m eager to bring that same customer-first approach to QuickLink’s innovative solutions.”

QuickLink said Hinton’s combination of hands-on technical experience and passion for enabling creative, reliable workflows make him a natural fit for the company’s expanding global team,

“Austin’s technical expertise and industry experience are exceptional. His deep understanding of live production workflows and customer success will play an integral role in supporting our growing customer base across North America,” QuickLink CEO Richard Rees said. “We’re delighted to welcome him to the QuickLink family.”

Attendees of NAB Show New York, set for Oct. 22-23 at Manhattan’s Javits Center, can meet Hinton and other members of the QuickLink team at the company’s booth (Booth 148).