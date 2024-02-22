Sony To Highlight New Portable 5G Video, Still Image Data Transmitter At 2024 NAB Show

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has announced the PDT-FP1 portable data transmitter for high-speed transport of still images and video via 5G networks and announced plans to present the transmitter at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

Designed with a unique antenna structure, the PDT-FP1 enables real-time transfer of photos and video, enhancing broadcast and news workflows. During a video conference with the press, the company emphasized the PDT-FP1 does not support voice calls.

“The PDT-FP1 is a beneficial solution for many uses, including live events and productions, newsgathering, sports, faith, weddings and more. With the PDT-FP1, photographers and videographers can increase their efficiency and productivity on-the-go without worrying about battery life or demanding environmental conditions,” said Yang Cheng, vice president, Imaging Solutions, at Sony Electronics.

“In an industry where speed and timeliness are critical, this device is a game changer to allow for an easier and quicker upload and transfer from the field or frontlines to an editor.”

The PDT-FP1 makes it possible to view and upload media directly from compatible Sony cameras by using the transmitter as a 5G modem that delivers media to any file transfer protocol (FTP) destination. Video shooters and photographers can also use the Sony Creator’s Cloud app for secure and reliable media transfer through the PDT-FP1 to Sony Cloud services, such as the Ci Media Cloud and the C3 Portal’s cloud gateway, it said.

The new transmitter can livestream video via a 5G connection when used with a variety of compatible cameras paired with its HDMI port or through Sony still and video cameras when using USB, the company said.

Real-time media protocol (RTMP) streams can be broadcast to social media. The External Monitor App can be used as an external monitor while streaming, the company said.

The PDT-FP1 can be used with Sony’s new CBK-RPU7 remote production unit to transmit high-quality, low-latency (4K/60p/50p) HEVC video in sports, cinematic, virtual production and news applications, it said.

The transmitter provides for visually monitoring network and communication conditions while shooting with the dedicated Network Visualizer app, it said.

Features include:

An optimized antenna structure: Supporting a wide range of wireless bands, including domestic and international 5G sub6/mmWave, 5G standalone networks and local 5G networks, the transmitter delivers high-speed, low-latency communications.

Multiple SIM support: In addition to the plug-in nano SIM card, the PDT-FP1 supports dual SIM with an eSIM that does not need to be inserted or removed. The transmitter offers automatic selection and prioritization of a line depending on the network conditions and switches SIMs to transfer data.

Cooling fan and duct structure: Offering stable continuous communications, the PDT-FP1 fan and newly developed ducting enables operation in environments up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Simple data transfer workflow: The PDT-FP1's “Camera wired connection” setting feature simplifies and shortens setup time. The 6.1-inch OLED display can simultaneously display communication quality and file transmission status.

Connectivity options: A LAN port connects to a Sony camera to transfer data. A USB Type-C terminal further supports enhanced Sony camera compatibility. The PDT-FP1 has the potential to support HDMI-enabled cameras. By using the USB Type-C charging terminal and an external power source, the PDT-FP1 can be used to stream and transfer data simultaneously without worrying about battery drain.

Camera companion: The PDT-FP1 is designed as a camera companion, featuring a screw hole for securing the camera and tripod and a strap hole for attaching cable fixing accessories. Built-in memory of 8GB (RAM)/256GB (ROM) and microSDXC support of up to 1TB enables high-speed processing and storage of a large amount of data.

Sony is targeting summer 2024 for availability. The PDT-FP1 will cost about $1,100.

See Sony at 2024 NAB Show booth C8201.