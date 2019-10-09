Latest about Sony
LG, Sony, Vizio Smart TVs to Add Apple TV App
By Michael Balderston
Includes access to Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+.
Twenty 3.0 Consumer Receivers Coming in 2020, Says ATSC President
By Phil Kurz
Madeleine Noland, president of the committee, says at least 20 3.0 receivers are on their way to market.
Strong Appeal for NextGen TV Among Consumers, Magid Reports
By Michael Balderston
Many consumers are getting their first taste of the ATSC 3.0 standard at CES 2020.
Sony’s X900H NextGen TV Model Debuts at CES 2020
By Michael Balderston
The company’s first model that dives into the next-gen television standard.
Sony and Verizon Demonstrate How 5G Stands to Transform Live Sports Production
By Robin Hoffman, Pipeline Communications
Draper Media Implements Remote Production Environment Using Sony’s Equipment
By Robin Hoffman, Pipeline Communications
Sony Showcases Prototype of New 24-inch Monitor for 4K HDR Production
By Robin Hoffman, Pipeline Communications
Sony Previews 24-Inch LCD 4K Monitor at Inter BEE 2019
By Michael Balderston
Portable monitor will offer high-grade picture quality and accurate color reproduction.
Sony Shutting Down PlayStation Vue
By Michael Balderston
The OTT service will officially go offline in January 2020, five years after launching.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox