Sling TV Launches Unlimited DVR To Remain Competitive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—In an effort to become more competitive in the virtual live TV streaming market, Sling TV said it will add unlimited DVR storage for only $5 per month, effective immediately. Unlimited DVR (previously called DVR Plus) will allow customers to record as much content as they want, with recordings saved for up to nine months.

Sling’s announcement comes amid a number of recent shakeups in the streaming industry, in particular in the market for virtual multichannel video program distributors (so-called “vMVPDs”). With YouTubeTV’s announcement of a $10 price hike starting this month, the monthly subscription rates for both it and competitor Disney’s Hulu + Live TV now range from $80-85. Last week’s kerfuffle over Disney merging Hulu + Live TV with live sports streamer FuboTV, followed days later by the cancellation of the joint venture live sports streamer Venu, created the kind of negative publicity none of the companies involved needed or wanted.

Both satellite broadcasters DirecTV and EchoStar, Sling’s parent company, criticized the settlement, telling the Justice Department that they were considering litigation against the transaction. Days later, Venu was scrapped. Yesterday, DirecTV announced the launch of its “MySports” streaming service, which, if Venu had survived, would have been a direct competitor.

Hulu added unlimited DVR to Hulu + Live TV in 2022.

Unlimited storage usually tops the list of most desired features in a vMVPD, and with Sling’s monthly rates ranging between $45-$60, EchoStar felt the time was right.

“With Unlimited DVR and our exclusive Auto Record, Sling TV continues to redefine what value and convenience look like for streaming customers,” Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president, product and operations at Dish Video Services, said. “This enhancement ensures that our subscribers can capture and enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and events on their terms, anytime and anywhere.”

Sling will offer three tiers: “Freestream DVR” provides 10 hours of storage at no cost, with recordings available for up to 30 days; “DVR Free” includes 50 hours of storage with recordings kept for nine months, also free of charge and for $5 per month, Unlimited DVR offers endless storage, allowing users to record as much content as they like with a nine-month retention period.