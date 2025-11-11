Study: 38% of U.S. Internet Homes Subscribe to a Sports-Specific Streaming Service

PLANO, Texas—Parks Associates has released new research showing just how important sports is to both streaming subs and major streaming platforms. It's data shows that 38% of US internet households now subscribe to at least one sports-specific streaming service. That is more than nine times higher than it was in 2019, when just 4% subscribed to a sports streaming service.

The firm also reported that the NFL is the most popular sport, with 82% of sports viewers in US internet households regularly watching NFL content during the season.

"Sports have become the backbone of live streaming adoption," said Michael Goodman, senior contributing analyst, Parks Associates. "The ability to deliver interactive, data-driven, and personalized experiences is changing how audiences connect with their favorite teams and leagues. Our research illustrates the huge potential for new monetization models as engagement deepens across connected screens."

Pure-play streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon, plus hybrid agreements with platforms such as NBC/Peacock, now account for between one-quarter to one-third of the NFL's total broadcast revenue, Parks also reported.

The data underscores how live sports streaming is reshaping the economics of leagues, teams, and media distributors, the study noted.

Parks said that Goodman will debut Parks Associates' sports streaming research at Future of Video in the opening session "Survival of the Fittest – Competing in a Fragmented Landscape" on Wednesday, November 19, at 10:00 am. The Future of Video: Business of Streaming, takes place November 18-20 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California.

The session will highlight the expanding footprint of sports viewership and the rising influence of digital rights. On average, US internet households watch 4.2 different sports in season, spanning major leagues and collegiate athletics. Following the NFL, 55% of US internet households watch college football, 53% follow the MLB, and 46% watch the NBA, with additional audiences for college basketball (36%) and the NHL (30%).

Other consumer research data highlights:

52% of NFL and college football viewers engage with interactive features while watching.

83% of cricket fans use interactive elements such as live stats or alternate feeds.

$76 billion is the total value of the NBA's new 11-year media rights deal beginning in 2025–26.

26% of NBA TV revenue under the new deal will come from Amazon Prime Video.