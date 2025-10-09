Prime Video to Stream PGA Tour’s `The Skins Game’ on Black Friday

LOS ANGELES and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—Amazon’s Prime Video has announced a new deal that will allow it to exclusively stream a revival of the PGA Tour’s “The Skins Game” on Black Friday this year.

The agreement adds to Amazon’s growing lineup of live sports, which will also include NFL and NBA coverage on Nov. 28, and marks the first time since 2008 that the event has aired on TV.

Prime Video said it will "exclusively broadcast the special event globally, produced by Pro Shop and Propagate Content in coordination with PGA Tour Studios."

“We’ve taken up the mantle to bring back The Skins Game, and we’re proud to work alongside PGA Tour Studios, Prime Video and Propagate Content to reintroduce this iconic event and reclaim its rightful place on the sports calendar,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop. “By keeping the traditional format intact and adding some creative twists, we’re giving fans an experience that honors the past while delivering pure, high-stakes competition where the pressure builds with every shot.”

Charlie Neiman, head of sports partnerships, Prime Video added that "partnering with PGA Tour Studios, Pro Shop and Propagate Content to broadcast this storied event with four of the game's most captivating stars opens more than 15 hours of exclusive live sports coverage on Prime Video, and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, premium sports programming to fans around the world.”

Originally introduced in 1983 as an unofficial money event on the PGA Tour, The Skins Game became a staple on the sports calendar, showcasing high-stakes competition among golf’s biggest stars, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

Slated to compete in the relaunched “The Skins Game” are 2025 FedExCup Champion, 2025 Ryder Cup points leader and seven-time DP World Tour champion Tommy Fleetwood, 16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and eight-time PGA Tour winner Keegan Bradley. The foursome —which has combined to win 34 career PGA Tour events — will compete at the new Panther National in South Florida, the vision of Jack Nicklaus and Thomas in his debut design.

Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 28 and lead directly into a busy day of live sports for Prime Video that also includes the third annual Black Friday Football game and a brand-new NBA on Prime doubleheader. Additional coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks, the streamer reported.

The producers said that the format will remain true to the traditional Skins Game structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes. In an exciting twist for the reimagined Skins Game, the event will feature a "reverse purse" – all players will begin the competition with $1 million on the scoreboard and fans will watch as the players’ fortunes rise and fall with every hole won or lost, Prime Video reported.

“The Skins Game was always bigger than golf. It was a cultural event that brought sports and entertainment together in a way fans hadn’t seen before. At Propagate, we’re thrilled to partner with PGA Tour Studios, Prime Video, and Pro Shop to reimagine this iconic franchise for a new generation, combining tradition with innovation to deliver a spectacle that captures the drama and personality that made The Skins Game legendary,” said Ben Silverman, CEO of Propagate Content.

“The PGA Tour is proud to bring back the iconic Skins Game as the kickoff to the sports calendar’s biggest day of the year,” added Chris Wandell, PGA Tour senior vice president, media. “With four of our game’s biggest stars competing in a modern reimagining of this nostalgic event, fans around the world are in for a treat this Black Friday as the TOUR tees off a full day of sports action on Prime Video.”