NFL’s First-Ever Black Friday Game to Stream on Prime Video in 2023

NEW YORK—Amazon and the National Football League (NFL) have announced that in 2023, Prime Video will exclusively stream a newly scheduled “Black Friday” game the Friday after Thanksgiving Day on November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. EST.

The participating teams for the first-ever Black Friday game will be announced when the 2023 schedule is released.

"Thanksgiving is synonymous with football, and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend," said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer for NFL Media. "Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as ‘Black Friday’ is one of the most important days of the year for their business."

“Thursday Night Football has already proven tremendously successful on Prime Video, delivering millions of viewers every week, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL with the inaugural ‘Black Friday’ game, starting next year,” said Jay Marine, global head of sports, Prime Video. “’Black Friday’ is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game.”

Amazon also reported that the first five games of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video averaged 10.8 million viewers according to Nielsen Media Research.

The games are up +48% from the first five TNF games in 2021 among viewers in the hard-to-reach adult 18-34 demographic, and up +25% in adults 18-49.