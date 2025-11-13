Versant Consolidates Sports Operations Under `USA Sports’ Brand

STAMFORD, Conn.—In the run-up to being spun off from Comcast, Versant has announced that USA Sports will be the new brand and division name for the company’s sports portfolio across USA Network and Golf Channel.

USA Sports will include all sports properties and programming on Versant platforms including of NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Premier League, WWE, WNBA, USGA, R&A, LPGA Tour, PGA of America, Atlantic 10 Basketball, DP World Tour, Augusta National Golf Club, College Golf, and League One Volleyball (LOVB).

In total, USA Sports will present more than 10,000 hours of event, studio, and original sports programming across USA Network, Golf Channel, and CNBC in 2026.

Versant, which will own the cable networks being spun off from Comcast, stressed that the Golf Channel will maintain its own strong brand identity as the TV home of golf in the United States and will have a refreshed network logo heading into 2026. Additionally, CNBC will continue to air some USA Sports weekend programming.

“Our new USA Sports brand and division name leans into USA Network’s decades-long reputation as a top national sports and entertainment network,” said Matt Hong, president of USA Sports. “Our diverse portfolio of sports properties and programming across our platforms highlights top-tier global leagues and amplifies major events throughout the sports landscape. USA Sports has something for all sports fans across the country.”

Women’s sports are showcased prominently throughout USA Sports’ programming. Including coverage of the WNBA, LPGA Tour, college and amateur sports, and LOVB, USA Sports platforms will present roughly 1,000 hours of women’s sports programming in 2026.

More specifics are available here.