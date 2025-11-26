Prime Video Debuts AI-Powered Video Recaps

‘Fallout' is one of the select Prime Video originals that have AI-powered video recaps of prior seasons.

Prime Video has launched AI-powered video season recaps in a beta version for select English-language Prime Original series in the U.S., a move Amazon is calling a first-of-its-kind application of generative AI.

The video recaps build upon the 2024 release of X-Ray Recaps, which creates spoiler-free text summaries of key details of a show.

Amazon said tthe new feature is designed to provide viewers with a refresher before jumping back into a new season and is available for select originals like “Fallout.”

Video Recaps use AI to identify a show’s most important plot points, combining them with synchronized voice narration, dialogue snippets, and music to create a visual summary that prepares viewers for the new season.

“Video Recaps marks a groundbreaking application of generative AI for streaming,” said Gérard Medioni, vice president of technology for Prime Video. “This first-of-its-kind feature demonstrates Prime Video’s ongoing commitment to innovation and making the viewing experience more accessible and enjoyable for customers.”

The feature is available when a viewer navigates to the next season of a supported series, which would show a recap button on the detail page. Once selected, customers will see any available recaps for that title, whether they are video- or text-based, such as X-Ray Recaps. From there, they can select their preferred recap option.