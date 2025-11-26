Prime Video Debuts AI-Powered Video Recaps
The season recaps, which the streamer calls a first-of-its-kind application of generative AI, bring viewers up to speed on their favorite shows
Prime Video has launched AI-powered video season recaps in a beta version for select English-language Prime Original series in the U.S., a move Amazon is calling a first-of-its-kind application of generative AI.
The video recaps build upon the 2024 release of X-Ray Recaps, which creates spoiler-free text summaries of key details of a show.
Amazon said tthe new feature is designed to provide viewers with a refresher before jumping back into a new season and is available for select originals like “Fallout.”
Video Recaps use AI to identify a show’s most important plot points, combining them with synchronized voice narration, dialogue snippets, and music to create a visual summary that prepares viewers for the new season.
“Video Recaps marks a groundbreaking application of generative AI for streaming,” said Gérard Medioni, vice president of technology for Prime Video. “This first-of-its-kind feature demonstrates Prime Video’s ongoing commitment to innovation and making the viewing experience more accessible and enjoyable for customers.”
The feature is available when a viewer navigates to the next season of a supported series, which would show a recap button on the detail page. Once selected, customers will see any available recaps for that title, whether they are video- or text-based, such as X-Ray Recaps. From there, they can select their preferred recap option.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.