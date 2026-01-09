FCC Exempts Some Drones, Accessories From Import Ban on Foreign-Made UAVs

WASHINGTON–The Federal Communications Commission has revised a ban on the importation of new foreign-made uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) or drones by removing some models and components from the FCC Covered List of items that can’t be imported to the U.S.

In the wake of an executive order from President Donald Trump and a determination by an executive-branch Interagency body that foreign-made drones pose “unacceptable risks” to U.S. security, the FCC updated its “Covered List” of banned technologies and products in December 2025 to include all new foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and all UAS critical components.

The move effectively banned the sale of new drones and components by the Chinese manufacturer DJI, which dominates the U.S. drone market, and other foreign makers.

The newest revision issued on Jan. 7 followed a National Security Determination from the War Department that certain “UAS and UAS critical components included on Defense Contract Management Agency’s (DCMA’s) Blue UAS list do not currently present unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or to the safety and security of U.S. persons. This determination includes UAS and UAS critical components included on the Blue UAS list now and until January 1, 2027. Additionally, until Jan. 1, 2027, the DoW has determined that UAS and UAS critical components that qualify as ‘domestic end products’ under the Buy American Standard do not pose unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or to the safety and security of U.S. persons.”

Reuters has reported that the list of imported drones that are now allowed for import until the end of 2026 includes models from Parrot, Teledyne FLIR, Neros Technologies, Wingtra, Auterion, ModalAI, Zepher Flight Labs and AeroVironment. It also reported that critical components for drones produced by “Nvidia, ModalAI, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung and ARK Electronics” can be imported.

The exemptions do not, however, include DJI, which provides many drones used in video production.

Users can however continue to use previously purchased drones from DJI and other manufacturers. In issuing the original ban and in the Jan. 7 announcement exempting some models and manufacturers, the FCC stressed that being on the Cleared List does not impact a consumer’s ability to continue using drones they previously purchased or acquired.

“Nor does today’s decision prevent retailers from continuing to sell, import, or market device models approved earlier this year or previously through the FCC’s equipment authorization process,” the agency said. “By operation of the FCC’s Covered List rules, the restrictions imposed by today’s decision apply to new device models.”

More information on the changes by the FCC are available here.