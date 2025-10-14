DirecTV Announces Major Expansion of Interactive AI-Powered Features

SAN MATEO, Calif.—In what promises to be a major expansion of interactive features and personalized content on the DirecTV platform, the operator and Glance have announced that they will launch Glance AI on DirecTV Gemini devices in early 2026.

The two companies said that the deployment will significantly change how consumers experience idle TV screens and notably expand DirecTV’s personalized consumer experiences. Glance AI offers interactive AI-powered content and commerce screensavers on idle TV screens that provide access to new entertainment, shopping, and creative experiences.

A video of the experience can be found below and on YouTube.

"Glance AI unlocks a new two-way relationship between TV watchers and their idle screens," said Naveen Tewari, CEO and founder, Glance. "Whether its sparking creativity in a family room using Glance's AI looks on TV, or creating an AI feed of your favorite sports leagues on your idle-screens, or helping your kids discover their next dream vacation, or letting your partner instantly select a brand & reimagine themselves in the brand catalog right from their living-room TV itself, Glance AI makes it all come alive."

"With Glance AI, TV screensavers become a smart content discovery, personalization, and AI-commerce experience", said Vikash Sharma, senior vice president product marketing at DirecTV.. "DirecTV audiences who stream TV through our Gemini devices will now get the opportunity to reimagine their interactions with their TV screen, with personalized content, entertainment, news, and shopping recommendations in real time."

Powered by advanced on-device AI developed in collaboration with Google, Glance AI will allow consumers to access a wide variety of interactive experiences, including capabilities that will allow viewers to:

Engage in interactive screensaver experiences across lifestyle, travel, health, auto, seasonal events, and local trends, directly on the TV screens.

Stay up to date in real-time with live weather and sports scores tailored to their interests.

Shop smarter by discovering and engaging with products and brands in an AI-led virtual and visually immersive shopping experience that feels native to TV.

Seamlessly go beyond the TV with new commerce experiences that extend via mobile devices.

For more, visit glance.com and inmobi.com .

