Prime Video Launches AI-Powered Recaps of TV Shows

Prime Video has launched a new feature that uses AI to catch viewers up on TV series with recaps of episodes or a full season without providing spoilers to upcoming episodes.

In launching the feature, the streamer explained the AI-powered recaps offer brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even pieces of episodes, all personalized down to the exact minute of where the viewer stopped watching.

“Whether you're a few minutes into a new episode, halfway through a season, or took a break from watching a series and need a refresher, X-Ray Recaps delivers short textual snippets of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and other details that can be accessed at any point in your viewing experience,” Prime Video explained.

X-Ray Recaps builds upon Prime Video’s existing X-Ray features, which help viewers dive deeper into what they’re watching by offering trivia and information about the cast, soundtrack, production details, and more.

“Prime Video product and technology teams work relentlessly behind the scenes to enhance customers’ viewing experience, and with the creation of X-Ray Recaps, we’re directly addressing a common problem customers face when streaming content: forgetting where they left off,” said Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video. “With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place.”

X-Ray Recaps is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models. Utilizing a combination of Amazon Bedrock models and custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker, X-Ray Recaps analyzes various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialogue, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations. Guardrails are also applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries.

Viewers can launch X-Ray Recaps at any time from the Prime Video detail page or during playback on the X-Ray experience. Once selected, the user can choose from various types of recaps, including summaries of current episodes, the season so far, or the previous season.